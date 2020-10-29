By Herbert Sseryazi

At least ten National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters were on Wednesday arraigned before Lugazi Magistrates Court Judge Wilber Egesa and charged with obtaining government store materials.

The accused were found on Monday wearing what was described as army attire and selling NUP accessaries such as red berets, face masks and red overalls that are gazetted as belonging to the military.

The accused were arrested on orders of the Buikwe district police commander.

The chief magistrate Wilberforce Egesa later granted them a cash bail of Uganda Shillings 200,000 each and non cash Uganda Shillings 1,000,000 each surety.

The ten suspects were identified as Mboga Enoch, Mwanje John, Namuddu Florence and others appeared before Wilberforce Egesa on charges of possessing government store that include, one black NUP beret, five NUP branded t. shirts and 6 army uniforms and red overalls.

Stephen Serubula, the NUP coordinator for Lugazi municipality challenged government to do its job and prevent importation of such material instead of punishing innocent members of the public who buy what is on sale.

Faridah Nabatanzi, the NUP woman MP flag bearer for Buikwe, described the arrests as political persecution and signs of cowardice aimed at weakening their support in Buikwe district.

Robert Kalyesubula Robert, the police regional community liaison, warned civilians against using army clothes.

The ten are expected to return to court on November 13th for more hearing.