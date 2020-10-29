By Herbert Sseryazi

Traders and workers have staged a protest against prolonged power outages in Basiima – Kikooza, Mukono. The traders burnt car tires, chanting slogans against the government and demanding an immediate end to electricity outages that have lasted for fourteen days.

The protesters expressed concern over the crisis, saying that prolonged power outages had severely affected their businesses such as milk, cold drink sellers and workshop production.

The protesters claimed that Umeme staff did not respond to their phone calls of complaints about outages. The traders demanded that Umeme compensate them for the loss they have incurred from the prolonged load shedding.

Later Mukono police was called to calm the situation. Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, in the process two minors were injured and rushed to the nearby medical facilities.

Umeme officials led by Azaire Flavia under tight security of police visited the scene and assured the traders that the situation will be resolved soon.