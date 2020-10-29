The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje, has urged Muslim leaders in Bunyoro-Toro region to avoid wrangles among themselves for the good of Islam in the area.

Mubajje made the remarks at Buikye Hoima Muslims headquarters while addressing Muslim leaders from Bunyoro and Tooro subregions.

Mubajje said disunity among Muslims is an enemy of development adding that leaders should always find amicable ways of solving their grievances other than splitting into factions.

He observed that there is no leader who is perfect therefore it is the responsibility of the elders and regional structures to correct their leaders in a reasonable manner that will help Islam triumph in the region.

Speaking at the same meeting, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) national chairman, Dr. Abdulkadir Balonde appealed to Muslims too focus on ways to push the region forward.

The UMSC General Secretary, Haji Ramadhan Mugalu advised the regional Muslim leadership to support and guide each other on the matters regarding the progress of Islam in the region.