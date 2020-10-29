The chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC),Sylvia Ntambi (pictured) was today remanded to Kigo Prison until November 4, 2020 by the Anti-Corruption Court.

Ntambi appeared before court to answer 25 charges related to abuse of office. She arrived at court amidst heavy security.

Previously, Ntambi had failed to appear in court after her lawyer MacDusman Kabega said she was unwell and had been admitted at Medik hospital.

However this version was challenged by one of the witnesses today at court, a medical assistant at the facility, who said Ntambi was never admitted at the facility.

“We did not have any patient by the names of Sylvia Ntambi,” the assistant said, leaving many people stunned.

Later she was remanded to Kigo prison by Magistrate Lamunu Ochaya.

Among other charges, Ntambi is accused of “neglecting her duties of directing the affairs and administration of the commission thereby leading to gross mismanagement of the commission’s funds.”

Ntambi is charged with other nine suspects from the same commission.

At first, she had been expected to appear before court on September 30 to plead to the charges but she did not citing a busy schedule. Later her lawyer said she was ill.

According to the charge sheet, her co-accused are: Agnes Enid Kamahoro, 48; Moses Mugabe, 38; Mujuni Mpitsi, 49; Harriet Byangire, 37; Ronnie Kwesiga, 33; Evans Jjemba, 35; Manasseh Kwihangana, 39; Sarah Nassanga, 43 and Nicholas Sunday Olwor, 51.