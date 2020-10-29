The Electoral Commission has met with the 10 presidential aspirants who have so far been cleared for nomination set for next week.

The meeting according to a source started at around 11 am at the electoral body headquarters along Jinja road is attended by mainly representatives of the presidential aspirants.

“President Museveni is represented by the NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba and the Director for Information and publicity, Emmanuel Dombo whereas Mugisha Muntu is personally attending the meeting. Lewis Lubongoya is representing Robert Kyagulanyi,” the source privy to the meeting but is not authorized to speak about it told the Nile Post.

The Electoral Commission spokesperson, Paul Bukenya confirmed the meeting that was still ongoing by the time of filing this report.

“It is true we are having a meeting of the 10 presidential aspirants who have already been verified. It was prudent we speak to them ahead of next week’s nomination for better preparation. We have given them a checklist of the requirements we expect from them on the nomination day” Bukenya told this website.

He said in the meeting, the Electoral Commission will emphasize a limited number of people to escort the aspirants as well as listening to their queries.

“It is meant to ensure a smooth nomination exercise for both sides. For those whose signatures are not yet verified, we shall send them the same checklist.”

The Electoral Commission on Wednesday released a list of 10 presidential aspirants whose supporters’ signatures have already been verified and cleared for nomination.

The list includes ruling NRM party’s Yoweri Museveni, Henry Tumukunde, Nancy Linda Nakalembe and Fred Mwesigye , all independents, whose supporters’ signatures have been verified and cleared by the election body.

Others are National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, Willy Mayambala, Joseph Kabuleta,John Kalumba and FDC’s Patrick Obi Amuriat.

The Presidential Elections Act provides that a presidential candidate’s nomination shall be supported by not less than 100 persons who are registered voters from not less than 98 districts which form two-thirds of all the districts of Uganda.