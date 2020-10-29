Singer Angella Katatumba has revealed that she was working on a mega hit song with Pastor Augustine Yiga who passed on this week.

Katatumba’s remarks come at the time when different artists continue to pay their tribute to fallen city Pastor and proprietor of ABS TV, Augustine Yiga of the Kawala-based Revival Christian Center Church.

Yiga has been hailed by many artists as a great song writer. He wrote many songs for the choir at his Revival Church in Kawala

In an interview with NBS Uncut show on Wednesday, Katatumba said they were in the final stages of outing their song.

“I was shocked upon hearing the death of Pastor Yiga because we were in studio working on a beautiful song called, “This Boy” that he wrote for me. It is produced by SteyN and mastered by Big Nash,”she said.

The ‘Tonelabila’ hitmaker said the two got in touch when she had gone to ABS TV for an interview six months ago.

Katatumba said the late applauded her for her great voice and compared her to Brenda Fassie, the late South African music sensation.

“So we got connected and we did a song.The song was in the process of being mastered unfortunately he passed on before we could finalise the project,”she said.

Pastor Yiga is credited with nurturing the Revival Band which has produced artists like Umar Mwanje, Maggie Kayima (Nabbi Omukazi) Hassan Ndugga, Benah Namisinga among others that gave Ugandans hit songs.