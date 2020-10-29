The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in partnership with Deloitte (Uganda) Limited have launched the 2020 edition of the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Awards, and are now accepting entries.

The awards were established in 2017 to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of CFOs.

Throughout the years, the awards have registered outstanding growth in participation, attracting more nominations translating to an increase in the number of categories from five to eight.

The awards are open to finance officers of listed companies, large corporations, SMEs, state- owned entities, Non-governmental organisations and government institutions.

Themed ‘building resilient finance leaders and organisations’, ACCA and Deloitte said the annual awards will continue to illuminate the essential role that the finance function plays in driving integrated thinking in decision-making and in building sustainable business models while acknowledging the agility with which organisations have transformed work against all odds.

“The purpose of the CFO awards is to raise the profiles of the CFO’s, their involvement in the ever-changing world and development of businesses and finance practices. We also recognise excellence and the essential roles they play in building resilient organisations,” said Norbert Kagoro, Country Managing Partner, Deloitte Uganda.

Charlotte Kukunda, Business Development Manager, ACCA Uganda said: “Through the CFO Awards, ACCA has been able to live and demonstrate its purpose, drawing attention to the necessary professional skills that should be adopted and demonstrated by leaders who meet needs of a rapidly changing business and economic landscape.”

Unlike the previous years, this year’s awards will be a virtual event with equal interactions and networking opportunities. A new category dubbed social impact has also been added to the range for recognition of performance in the wake of the current pandemic.

The CFOs can be nominated in any or all of the following categories; CFO of the Year Award, Young CFO Award, Public Sector Award, Not-for-Profit Award, SME Award, Strategy Execution Award , Finance Transformation Award and a new category dubbed Social Impact Award.

One can nominate their CFO for the 2020 CFO Uganda Awards, through this link; https://www.accaglobal.com/africa/en/member/member-networks/uganda-cfo-awards.html

According to the organisers, all winners shall have to demonstrate proficiency in the seven vital qualities of intelligence, creativity, digital knowledge, emotional intelligence, experience, vision, and technical and ethical skills (referred to as the seven quotients in the ACCA report of ‘Professional Accountants.