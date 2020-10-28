UPDF’s Warrant Officer II Titus Tugume has said he will leave nothing to chance as he faces America’s Robert Niemoeller in an intercontinental kickboxing championship in December.

The fight will be held on December,18 at Kololo independence grounds.

Speaking at the launch of the fight, Tugume said whereas he is confident of beating his opponent, he will continue going through drills ahead of the fight.

“It is going to be a big fight. I am well prepared for him but I am still training. You expect nothing but a win from me. “He is not a simple guy but I know his weakness,” Tugume said.

At the launch, the deputy commander for UPDAF Maj.Gen.Tumusiime Katsigazi who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen.David Muhoozi assured the fighter of the much-needed support as he raises the army’s flag.

He also applauded Tugume for his efforts to take the game of kickboxing to another level but also carrying the UPDF and Ugandan flag high.

According to Maj.Gen.Katsigazi, they are confident of Tugume’s win in the forthcoming bout.

“We are all sure that with the people’s support and God with us, Titus will win the fight. It is not if he will win but when he will do it,”Katsigazi said.

The launch was graced by the Director of Personnel and Administration in Airforce Brig Rebecca Mpagi , Col Kiyingi the Entebbe Airforce wing Commander, Directors from Air Force, sponsors and political leaders.