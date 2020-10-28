UN-Women in collaboration with ResilientAfrica Network (RAN) have partnered to fight violence against girls and women in Uganda.

In a campaign termed “The Centres4Her Innovation” the two organisations will support, identify, develop and scale various innovative solutions to support these vulnerable groups of people.

“Birthed from this collaboration is the Centres4her application, a mobile application that links girls and women experiencing violence to the available support services and sexual reproductive services,”an official said in a statement.

Officials said the application is confidential and gives options on a centre that best suits a particular incidence to address the reporting gap. The options include shelters, police stations and legal aid.

They said the challenges resulting from violent incidents including disease episodes, disability and depression among others could be avoided if survivors accessed post violence services in time.

The Centres4Her application has mapped most of the service providers including police for reporting and investigation, medical centres for access to treatment and psychosocial counselling centres for documentation services among others.