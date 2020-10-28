Fault-laden Christian Life Ministries boss, Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga has condemned deceased fellow pastor Augustine Yiga for living a sinful life and using the church to mislead his followers.

Pastor Ssenyonga who himself has had a fair share of scandals in the media said Pastor Yiga was a comic pastor who used his church to satisfy his sexual ego, siring many children with his flock and infecting a litany of his followers with HIV/Aids.

“We can not be happy that he has died before confessing to God and getting saved. For the time he has spent bedridden, I want to hope that he used that opportunity to turn to Jesus,” Ssenyonga affirmed.

Ssenyonga labeled Yiga a ‘comic’ pastor who used the church to sexually abuse women and impregnate them.

“He was a comic pastor who has left so many children, he has left so many widows and some children even do not know he was their father. We even have other people who got infected with HIV/Aids because of unconsented sex with Yiga. My thoughts are with them,” he said.

Pastor Ssenyonga apologized on behalf of the Pentecostal church and expressed willingness to support widows and children left behind by Yiga.

“Pastors do not behave like this, I am sorry on behalf of the church and the pastors. If there is anyone who was affected by Yiga’s bad actions, we shall do DNA tests and help whoever has remained with Yiga’s children,” he said.

“Yiga had Aids according to medical reports, and he has died of AIDs related causes,” he added.

Pastor Ssenyonga is also fault-laden, in 2008 he was arrested for allegedly fondling a 13-year-old girl while on a flight in the United States of America.

In 2018, Pastor Yiga while using his TV station ABS, attacked Ssenyonga and accused him of being a devil worshiper, land grabber, extortionist, rapist, and child molester.

In the allegations, Yiga claimed that pastor Ssenyonga grabbed land in Bwaise which was left behind by deceased Pastor Balabyekubo to help his children.

Pastor Ssenyonga dismissed the claims as false and dragged Pastor Yiga to court.

Pasto Ssenyonga’s wars have not been with Yiga alone, last year, he attacked Pastor Aloysius Bugingo whom and called him kibwetere ( a false prophet).

In the same year, Ssenyonga was accused of booking out Namboole stadium to block an event that was being organised by Bugingo.

In reply, Pastor Bugingo accused Ssenyonga of working to fail him. He (Bugingo) said that Ssenyonga connived with people to chase him from Bat Valley where he was holding his prayers.

Bugingo also accused Ssenyonga of camping in Jinja and persuading people not to attend his (Bugingo’s) prayer event at Bugembe Stadium.

“Ssenyonga wants to see me dead” Bugingo lamented.