Government has directed all media houses in the country to deny entry to all guests who come donning red-berets, which are synonymous with members of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

The directive was issued on Tuesday by government spokesperson, Ofwono Opondo in a meeting with media owners under their association of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).

Opondo said, “The gazette by Uganda People’s Defence forces stands until its quashed by a court of law. Anyone who wanted to stop the process would have sought court injunction but for now it is illegal.”

Opondo said any media house that will insist on hosting people in red-berets will do so illegally.

Members of NAB were meeting with security officials at the Chieftaincy of Millitary Intelligence Offices on Tuesday.

NAB chairman, Kin Kariisa asked security agencies to work on the brutality of the forces against their journalists and panelists, at a time when the country is preparing for the 2021 general elections.

Last week, NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya was arrested minutes after appearing on the NBS Frontline and police noted that the arrest was because of a red beret that he donned during the show.

Kariisa asked security officers to respect and protect journalists, their panelists and also give them safe passage while moving after curfew hours.

NAB members also asked security to stop threatening their media houses with arrests.

“Respect and stop interfering with our programs and desist from issuing unnecessary threats,” a statement of NAB reads.

Kariisa noted that with this meeting, they hope these incidents will not resurface.