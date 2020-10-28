Presidential aspirant and former security minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde has said that his former boss and incumbent Yoweri Museveni is at his weakest point and will be defeated in the 2021 elections

Tumukunde was speaking during an interview with NBS TV on Wednesday morning.

Tumukunde who campaigned for President Museveni in the 2016 elections insinuated that the latter lost that specific election to Besigye but the Electoral Commission did not announce the winner.

“As far as I am concerned, I do not want to speak for the Electoral Commission, Yes Besigye won. But these are the questions that should be put to the EC,” Tumukunde claimed.

“According to the EC Museveni won the elections, I have no capacity to determine who won,” he added.

Tumukunde then tipped that whoever stands against Museveni should defeat him decisively if they are to stand a chance.

“If you are to defeat Museveni, you must do it decisively, it is not being done here a lot. Kabila (Joseph) planted a candidate in the previous elections and the Congolese decided otherwise. I know Ugandans are headed there,” Tumukunde urged.

According to the former spy, Ugandans who are not voting are the reasons why Museveni emerges victorious.

He bragged that he is the most popular candidate in the race and will use the opportunity to rally Ugandans to vote massively against Museveni who is at his weakest point.

“The NRM elections reflected something very clear, that Museveni is at his weakest. How then shall it reflect when it comes to him being taken on by other candidates,” Tumukunde said.

“I can see you are underscoring me; which Ugandan is most known other than myself. It pleases me when I reach deep in Lango, people know Tumukunde, they know me and that is what matters,” he added.

Tumukunde claimed that the likes of Bobi Wine are media candidates.

“Many of these people you claim to be popular are media candidates, give me a chance to flash my pictures on NBS TV, and you will see.”

He alleged that he is the only man giving sleepless nights to President Museveni.

Tumukunde is certain that the election will generate a shock.

“Most of my NRM colleagues were shocked, something is happening in NRM and it is a great signal that Ugandans can come up and own the fate and future of this country,” Tumukunde.

“I want to invite Ugandans to come out and vote massively. I ask the elite to find it important to come out for once and vote.”