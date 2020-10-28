The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP),Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has said death should always be a reminder that everyone is equal before God and he or she shares a common destiny as a human being.

Kyagulanyi’s remarks came shortly after the deputy government spokesman Col. Shaban Bantariza succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday morning.

In his condolence message, Kyagulanyi said he was saddened to hear of the sudden death of Col Bantariza and extended his sympathy to his family and friends.

He condemned a section of opposition supporters who jubilated the death by posting some of the videos and comments Bantariza made against the opposition.

“…May be this reflects the growing wedge between our rulers and those who are ruled. My prayer is that this will cause deep reflection amongst all of us,” he noted.

He said while people are still alive it’s very important to do what is good and what is right to all kinds of people regardless their social status.

He said that he couldn’t celebrate the death of a person who was opposed to their views.

“Unlike some comrades who celebrate when their oppressors die, I personally feel sad when they die. I always wish that they live much longer and witness a New Uganda which is governed with fairness, justice and love”he added

Following the death of Col Bantariza some Ugandans rushed to the social media to share some of the statements made by deceased mocking the opposition.