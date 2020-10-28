National Unity Platform leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine has finally been cleared by the Electoral Commission to be nominated as a presidential candidate.

According to the acting Electoral Commission spokesperson, Paul Bukenya, Kyagulanyi is among the 10 presidential aspirants who by Wednesday afternoon had seen the signatures for their voters verified and cleared.

“Please receive the updated list of verified aspirants as at Wednesday, October,28, 2020,”Bukenya said in a message .

Kyagulanyi has now joined a host of other presidential aspirants including the incumbent and ruling NRM party’s Yoweri Museveni, Henry Tumukunde, Nancy Linda Nakalembe and Fred Mwesigye , all independents, whose supporters’ signatures have been verified and cleared by the election body.

Others are Willy Mayambala, Joseph Kabuleta,John Kalumba and FDC’s Patrick Obi Amuriat and are now free to be nominated next week.

These have consequently been issued with certificates of compliance that they will present to the returning office on nomination day.

The Presidential Elections Act provides that a presidential candidate’s nomination shall be supported by not less than 100 persons who are registered voters from not less than 98 districts which form two-thirds of all the districts of Uganda.

The Electoral Commission recently said each aspiring candidate shall be allowed into the nomination venue accompanied by not more than ten persons including the candidate so as to observe the Ministry of Health Standard operating Procedures on preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

The polling date for the president is expected to be announced after the nomination of the aspirants set for set November 2 and 3,2020, at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds, Kampala