President Museveni has hailed the fallen deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre as a dedicated cadre that the country will greatly miss.

Col Shaban Bantariza was pronounced dead on Tuesday morning after succumbing to Coronavirus disease on Sunday.

However, in his eulogy, the President hailed the deceased as one who worked for the country’s development.

“I received the sad news of the death of Col. Shaban Bantariza, the Deputy Government Spokesperson. He was a dedicated cadre who worked for Uganda’s liberation and development,”Museveni said.

“ He was eloquent as he spoke for the UPDF and government. Condolences to his family. May he rest in peace.”

Background

Bantariza served as the UPDF spokesperson twice from 2000 to 2002 and from 2003 to 2006 and he became popular for speaking for the national army during the times of the Lord’s Resistance Army, Kony war in Northern Uganda.

He was later posted to the Oliver Tambo Leadership School in Kaweeweta in Nakaseke district before he was appointed the commandant of the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi until 2011.

In 2013, he was appointed deputy executive director of the National Media Centre as well as the deputy government spokesperson.

Earlier this year, Bantariza expressed interest in serving at the Central Executive Committee, as the NRM Vice-chairperson for Western Uganda.

Speaking about his candidature, Bantariza said having contributed to the liberations struggle as a rebel; he can ably do so as the NRM Vice chairperson in charge of Western region.

“I was the spokesperson of the UPDF for a decade. I definitely think the way i contributed to the ideology of the UPDF, I can ably mobilize the Western region to the betterment of Uganda for ideological, political and socio-economic transformation,” he said.

“I find it incumbent on me as one of the historicals to reorient my own people where I come from and i feel I am strong enough to offer my services at that level. I want to mobilise and put back the principles and values that NRM fought for.”

He was however removed from the list of candidates over unclear circumstances.

Bantariza’s early life

Bantariza was born in Mitooma district, in 1963. He attended St. Leo’s College, Kyegobe, in Fort Portal, Kabarole District for his O-Level studies before later joining Catholic brotherhood where he trained as an elementary school teacher.

He joined Makerere University in 1985 but later abandoned his studies and joined the National Resistance Army, led by president Yoweri Museveni.

Bantariza attended guerrilla bootcamp in the Kabarore area, in foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains.

He also attended and graduated from the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College, having studied the senior command course offered annually at the college.

Bantariza will be laid to rest at Kagorogoro village, Birereko sub-county in Mitooma district on Thursday.