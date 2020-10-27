Three police officers yesterday sustained injuries as police laboured to disperse angry Kisekka Market vendors who had wanted to strike over alleged KCCA’s plan to take over their market.

As the scuffle kept unfolding, nine people were arrested and taken to CPS.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the angry Kisekka Market dwellers had blocked the road and had started burning tires.

“We deployed heavily… some of our officers tried to talk to them but the group persisted and started throwing stones at our officers,” he said.

In the scuffle, three police officers sustained injuries.

“They include officer in charge of operations at Kampala Central Police Station Ivan Nduhura and Mini Price’s OC ASP Baryayamba, the OC Mini Price. They are receiving first aid at CPS clinic,” Owoyesigyire said.

Security was later beefed up at the market as personnel from comprising of Military police and LDUs were called in.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago advised Kampala Capital City Authority to lay down proper strategic plans that will be followed to manage markets around the city. He said this will curb the increasing contestation staged by traders.