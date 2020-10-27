Pastor Augustine Yiga of the Revival Church in Kawaala, commonly known as “Abizaayo” has died days after he was put on life support at Nsambya hospital. He has been battling liver complications.

His death was confirmed by ABS TV, which he founded, in a statement on its social media pages.

There are no goodbyes. Wherever you’ll be, you’ll be in our hearts. You will always be within us, its just the graveyard where you lay to rest. We cannot believe that you are no longer with us. This is a tragedy for us. We pray for you dear friend, father, mentor, great pastor. Rest in peace,” read a statement on ABS TV’s Facebook page.

Last week media reports, including one carried by this online portal, broke the news of his death only for the family to say he was still alive.

Medical sources at Nsambya hospital had told us that he was clinically dead which, according to internet sources, is a medical term for cessation of blood circulation and breathing.

The controversial pastor known for his powerful preaching style was early this year briefly detained for questioning the existence of Covid-19.