The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has distanced itself from redesigning the Independence Monument, saying that the ‘artistic M’ does not stand for their candidate, President Yoweri ‘Museveni’.

Social media for the past few weeks has been awash with pictures of the Independence Monument, redesigned with the colours of the Uganda flag and letter ‘M’.

The reports further suggested that the redesign was part of the NRM strategy to campaign for their presidential candidate and incumbent, President Museveni.

Speaking to Nile Post however, NRM spokesperson Rogers Mulindwa distanced the party from the redesign, saying that it is an art piece that has nothing to do with the NRM campaigns.

Mulindwa said, “Artists always have hidden messages in their art pieces. You may not easily interpret them unless guided by the maker or the owner. Such interpretations require thorough studies before drawing conclusions.”

Mulindwa said that Ugandans on social media should always verify information before publishing.

This website has also independently understood that the redesign is part of the marketing for the MTV Africa Music Awards (MTV MAMA) teaser campaign.

The MTV MAMA Awards will happen in Kampala, next year.