The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) has eulogized government deputy spokesperson and deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, Col Shaban Bantariza.

In a statement from the Party’s communication office, NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba and the entire secretariat staff expressed grief over the sudden death of Batariza.

The party labeled Bantariza a loyal member of both the government and the NRM.

They also made the revelation that Bantariza had been appointed to the committee meant to carry out reconciliation programs among party members.

According to the NRM statement, Bantariza withdrew the facilitation to operate in Busia, Butaleja, and Kibuku Districts, but would later return all the money when he felt unwell.

“On Thursday last week, he was part of the 47 eminent Ugandans appointed by the Party National Chairman to carry out the reconciliation programs among our members. His area of operation was Butaleja, Busia, and Kibuku districts. His commitment to duty and the honesty will highly be valued even after his departure,” the statement reads in part

“After picking the necessary facilitation for the exercise, the Colonel later felt unwell to travel and sent back the resources. A few days later, we received the sad news, the statement continues.

Bantariza passed on today morning from Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

A statement by the UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Flavia Byekwso confirmed the development.

“The UPDF family with great sadness have learned of the passing on of the Deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre and deputy government spokesperson, rtd.Col.Shaban Bantriza at Mulago national referral hospital. May his soul rest in peace,”Brig. Byekwaso said.

Earlier this year, Bantariza took a shot at a position at the Central Executive Committee, as the NRM Vice-chairperson for Western Uganda. He was however removed from the list of candidates over unclear circumstances.

The party now claims Bantariza has “gone too early and at a time they needed him most”

“May the care and love of those around the family members provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. We feel, Col Bantariza has gone too early and at a time we needed him most. May God gives him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear this great pain,” a statement from NRM concludes.