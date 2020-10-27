Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango has warned presidential candidates against making processions as they go for nomination next week.

The Electoral Commission (EC) is set to nominate presidential candidates next week on November 2 and 3, 2020.

According to the EC guidelines, candidates should not be escorted by more than ten people in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines on preventing COVID-19.

KMP spokesperson Onyango said in a tweet, that police are getting information that some of the presidential aspirants are however determined to go against this rule by mobilizing thousands of supporters to escort them.

Onyango said that this not allowed and such candidates will be arrested.

“We are getting information that some presidential aspirants are mobilizing thousands of their supporters to escort them for nominations next week. Any presidential aspirant, who makes a procession, contrary to EC guidelines of having only 10 people, will be arrested and detained,” Onyango said.

National Unity Platform presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine while being interviewed on Monday, said that he will not stop any of his supporters that could want to follow him to the nomination.

Meanwhile, incumbent Yoweri Museveni will be nominated a day before Bobi Wine.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Electoral Commission spokesperson, Paul Bukenya said they had verified supporters for the ruling NRM party’s Yoweri Museveni, Henry Tumukunde, Nancy Linda Nakalembe, and Fred Mwesigye, all independents.

The Electoral Commission however noted that they were still verifying supporters for a total of 18 candidates ahead of their nomination next week.

Bukenya mentioned National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, Patrick Amuriat(FDC), Gregg Mugisha Muntu(Alliance for National Transformation), Joseph Kabuleta(independent), and Joseph Mabirizi( independent) as some of the presidential aspirants whose supporters have not yet been verified.

The Electoral Commission will nominate the candidates on November 2 and 3,2020, at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds, Kampala as the nomination dates.

The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama last week also noted that access to the nomination venue will be limited so as to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.