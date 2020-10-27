Midfield maestro, Tonny Mawejje was the surprise name as Irishman Johnathan McKinstry named the local-based squad for the Cranes AFCON qualifying game with South Sudan next month.

The midfielder who last played for the national team three years ago recently returned to the country to play for Police FC and was on Tuesday named among the team of locally-based players that will start training soon.

“As previously announced in addition to the squad of 20 foreign-based players for the upcoming doubleheader against South Sudan we would be looking to adding 5 or 6 Uganda Premier League players to the mix so that they can compete for places in the squad. In order to give the local-based players the best support, we will be running an advance camp between November 2 and 8,” McKinstry said.

“In addition to that, we shall be able to have some early arrivals of foreign-based players whose leagues to join this camp in Kampala. The camp will also help the local-based players to push their levels higher and hopefully get some minutes on the field against South Sudan.”

Uganda are top of Group B in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with four points out of the two games so far played.

Burkina Faso, Malawi and South Sudan are the other teams in the group.

The local-based squad

Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC)

Defenders: Ndahiro Derrick (SC Villa), Galiwango Disan (Vipers SC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Mandela Ashraf (URA), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Kato Samuel ( (KCCA FC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Patrick ( URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tony (Police FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Kagimu Shafiq (URA FC), Watambala Karim (Vipers SC), Owori David ( Sc Villa), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Oriti Ibrahim (Vipers Sc), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC), Mukwala Stephen (URA FC), Ahebwa Brian (KCCA FC).