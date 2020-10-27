Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has condemned a move by government to restrict campaign posters from some parts of Kampala and for threatening politicians with a fine of over Shs 11 million.

Lukwago told journalists at City Hall on Monday that KCCA has no legal mandate to remove these posters and asked the Ministers to withdraw their directives.

Last week, Benny Namugwanya, the minister of state for Kampala warned politicians found placing posters in ‘wrong” places as well as those found culpable of noise pollution that they risk being thrown in jail or face a monetary fine of at least Shs 11million.

However, Lukwago said KCCA has no mandate and should leave the work to the Electoral Commission which is in charge of electoral processes.

Lukwago said that KCCA would only have a say if it had an ordinance it is following unfortunately, the Outdoor Advertising Ordinance is yet to be put in place.

According to Lukwago, this is a political season and politicians should be left to put out the posters.

He noted that KCCA budget has been cut from shs from Shs 520 billion to Shs 406 billion which will greatly affect the transformation of the city as projected by 2025.

Lukwago said if KCCA budget is not increased, their proposals are going to be useless.

He said there is no budget for the newly created electoral areas adding that they are very many in Kampala.