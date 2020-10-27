The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked the government of China to use the current diplomatic relationship with Uganda to start flying its airline to Entebbe in a bid to promote the Uganda’s economic potential.

Kadaga who was officiating the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between Jinja City and Shenyang City of China at Parliament, said easing transport between the two countries will not only promote tourism but also increase their economic ties.

Jinja City became the first new city in Uganda to make an international cooperation with a sister city in China Shenyang City with the intention of promoting infrastructural development, tourism, culture, industrial development among others.

The signing that took place at Parliament with some Chinese officials following the function via a video conference from China.

The minister for Local Government Raphael Magyezi, said the cooperation should focus on city planning to avoid slums in the new Cities, modern infrastructure, environmental protection, better social services in terms of health and education among others.

He said his ministry will establish a liaison office that will coordinate all partnerships both local and international with the 15 new cities recently approved by Parliament.