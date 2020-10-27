National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy President, Dr. Lina Zedriga has said that she was offered Shs.5 billion by the government to abandon presidential hopeful and party principal, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

Zedriga said that the pressure that they have applied to the government has left it with only two options, to either buy or intimidate them.

Zedriga made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze on Tuesday.

Asked if they have tried to buy her out, she said: “Yes, they put a price tag on me, 5 billion and I let it down. It was even brokered by a lawyer and other teams. This information is available and you can read it.”

Zedriga said that she found it very demeaning because her dignity has never been for sale.

“I found it annoying because my honor is not for sale. It is like me trusting to walk with you and then you try to rape me. That is raping my dignity and I mean it,” Dr. Zedriga added.

Zedriga said that the people power wave and NUP have left the government pressing panic buttons and the government has now lowered itself to such a level in order to keep a grip on power.

She however noted that she is happy because the population is hopeful for change and this empowers them as NUP.

“I am very excited and worried. But I am also very happy because we have a hopeful population. The excitement now is amazing across the country,” Zedriga said.

Yesterday, the NUP unveiled their presidential candidate’s official campaign poster, with a slogan of “A new Uganda” and Zedriga said that this promise is embedded in the national anthem.

She said that the new Uganda will be transformational with unity and inclusiveness.