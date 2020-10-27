Housing Finance Bank hosted staff members to a healthcare webinar in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The Breast Cancer Awareness month, marked in countries across the world every October, helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease.

Breast cancer is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide, both in the developed and developing countries. In low- and middle-income countries the incidence has been rising up steadily in the past few years due to increase in life expectancy, increased urbanization and adoption of certain lifestyles.

In Uganda, breast cancer the second most common cancer in women coming only next to cancer of the cervix.

During the webinar that was facilitated by a trained healthcare expert, the staff members were taught about early detection, treatment, staging, management and self-examination as a method of detecting breast cancer before it has progressed.

According to Peace Lillian Piwang, the Head of Human Resource at Housing Finance Bank, awareness and early detection of breast cancer are constitute the key breast cancer prevention avenues.

“We believe in the fact that health is wealth and the wellbeing of our staff and their families is a key priority here at Housing Finance Bank. We therefore felt it prudent to commemorate breast cancer awareness month with a free education session to equip our staff with the right tools to avoid breast cancer,” she said.

Aside from the webinar, Housing Finance Bank staff at the different Bank branches donned pink ribbons throughout the day in a show of solidarity with breast cancer patients and survivors.