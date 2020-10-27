The Democratic Party (DP) has called upon the public to help them design the official poster for Norbert Mao, their presidential flag bearer in 2021.

DP spokesperson Opio Okoler while talking to Nile Post said that the party is still in the 2021 presidential race and has collected 2 million signatures so far.

Okoler asked the public to help them design an official poster that Mao will use as his campaign poster before 30th October 2020.

“We are calling on the public especially the youth to participate in the designing of the MAO 2021 presidential poster and we have set the deadline 30th Oct 2020,” he said.

He said that the Democratic Party believes that people should be involved in decision making, and this includes choosing a poster they would like to see because they are a pro-people political party.

Okoler noted that the delay to hand in signatures was deliberate and he laughed at opposition members who thought that DP will not front a presidential candidate for in forthcoming general election.

He announced that DP will beat the deadline and hand in just in time for their candidate to be nominated by the Electoral Commission.

Additional reporting by Jonah Kirabo.