The Deputy government spokesperson and deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, Col.Shaban Bantariza has breathed his last.

Bantariza passed on today morning from Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

When this reporter tried to call his number, a female voice at the other end of the phone confirmed the death but said the UPDF will give more details about the burial arrangements.

A statement by the UPDF spokesperson, Brig.Flavia Byekwso confirmed the development.

“The UPDF family with great sadness have learnt of the passing on of the deputy Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre and deputy government spokesperson, rtd.Col.Shaban Bantriza at Mulago national referral hospital. May his soul rest in peace,”Brig.Byekwaso said.

Earlier this year, Bantariza took a shot at a position at the Central Executive Committee, as the NRM Vice-chairperson for Western Uganda.

“In my humble contribution to Uganda and NRA, I have been a political leader almost all my life. Right from 1985 in the bush, I have been political commissar for National Resistance Army and the UPDF,”Bantariza told the Nile Post in a phone interview in July.

Speaking about his candidature, Bantariza said having contributed to the liberations struggle as a rebel, he can ably do so as the NRM Vice chairperson in charge of Western region.

“I was the spokesperson of the UPDF for a decade. I definitely think the way I contributed to the ideology of the UPDF, I can ably mobilize the Western region to the betterment of Uganda for ideological, political and socio-economic transformation,” he said.

“I find it incumbent on me as one of the historicals to reorient my own people where I come from and I feel I am strong enough to offer my services at that level. I want to mobilise and put back the principles and values that NRM fought for.”

He was however removed from the list of candidates over unclear circumstances.