BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), was named Global Agency of the Year at PRovoke Media’s 2020 Global SABRE Awards ceremony, which was held virtually on October 21.

The global communications agency, a partner to brainchild BCW in Uganda, was praised for its innovative new client offerings, attracting exceptional new talent and delivering consistently strong performances across all regions.

“It is thrilling for BCW to be named Global Agency of the Year just two years after the launch of our brand,” said Donna Imperato, Global CEO, BCW. “Our leaders and teams have worked so hard to exceed all expectations for our successes so far. I’m really honoured and proud of everyone for their fierce dedication, incredible talent and their palpable passion for making BCW the next generation of communications agencies. This award is for them.”

Robyn de Villiers, CEO of BCW Africa added: “This Global Agency of the Year recognition is an amazing achievement and testament to the effort of BCW staff from around the world. It also honours the global effort that has been put into creating a winning culture at BCW, one that moves people internally to deliver their best client work.”

In his remarks, Wafula Walter, Business Unit Head –PR, brainchild BCW said: “We are thankful to our clients in Uganda and across the world who continue to challenge us to deliver outstanding work in line with their business and communications needs. When we win, they win and together, we scale new heights.”

Some of brainchild BCW’s clients in Uganda include; Crown Beverages Limited, Centenary Bank, JESA Farm Dairy, Roke Telecom, Sanlam, Uganda Baati, African Queen and Multichoice Uganda.

The company provides; reputation management, digital marketing and communications as well as events and experiential planning and management services to its clients. The Global SABRE Awards also recognise the top campaigns in the world from the previous year.

BCW Mexico’s “Hagamos Esto Juntos” (“Let’s Do This Together”) for Coca-Cola Mexico was among the top 30. It was a fully integrated campaign to help the brand collect and recycle 100 percent of its packaging by 2030.