Col Shaban Bantariza succumbed to COVID-19, government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has announced.

Opondo, also the Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre is Bantariza’s boss and colleague.

Speaking to journalists at Mulago hospital where Bantariza died, Opondo said that his colleague had been complaining of chest pain, low blood pressure, and cough.

He said Bantariza had been admitted at Mulago hospital under Intensive Care since Sunday.

“He was admitted on Friday at Mbuya military hospital, from where he was taken to Victoria clinic before being transferred to Mulago after they had suspected he could have contracted COVID 19,” Opondo said.

“Upon testing in Mulago and medical verification, it was confirmed that indeed he had contracted COVID-19, it is indeed sad news that Shaban (Bantariza has died of COVID-19,” Opondo added.

Bantariza was born in Mitooma district, in 1963. He attended St. Leo’s College, Kyegobe, in Fort Portal, Kabarole District for his O-Level studies before later joining the Catholic brotherhood where he trained as an elementary school teacher.

He joined Makerere University in 1985 but later abandoned his studies and joined the National Resistance Army, led by President Yoweri Museveni. Bantariza attended guerrilla Bootcamp in the Kabarore area, in the foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains. He also attended and graduated from the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College, having studied the senior command course offered annually at the college

Bantariza served as the UPDF spokesperson from 2000 to 2002 and from 2003 to 2006. For a period of time, prior to February 2009, Batanzira, at the rank of lieutenant colonel, served as the commander of the Oliver Tambo Leadership School, in Kaweweta, Nakaseke District, in Uganda’s Central Region.

On 26 February 2009, he was appointed commandant of the National Leadership Institute (NALI), in Kyankwanzi, Kyankwanzi District serving in that capacity until he was relieved of his duties on 7 October 2011.