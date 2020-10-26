This week, so called blogger Ashburg Katto, wrote an open letter to President Yoweri Museveni protesting against certain members of the National Resistance Movement over what he calls “lack of transparency’ following the disappearance of cows that had been promised to him.

Katto claims that during a meeting with President Museveni at his farm in Kisozi, the president promised him five cows which he duly delivered.

You have to remember that earlier this year, there was media frenzy that came with Katto crossing over from People Power to the NRM?

In a post on his Facebook, the controversial blogger who was close to the People Power leader, Bobi Wine, said he had together with his fellow blogger visited President Museveni’s farm where they were taught about cattle rearing.

After months of showering NRM with praises, Ashburg Katto is now crying foul that he has been short changed.

My question and confusion is; what drives these so called influencers and gives them so much confidence to feel so entitled?

I can understand it is extremely hard work to be famous through social media platforms especially here in Uganda.

People have had to do cringe worthy things to get the numbers but how far reaching is their influence on the Ugandan Population?

I visited Ashburg Katto’s facebook page and the most “Likes” any of his posts have received are 60 with may be five shares and an average of about 30 comments per post.

Who now is Ashburg Katto influencing and how far reaching is his influence?

How many Ugandans has Ashburg Katto influenced to abandon their political affiliations to join the NRM since his “big” crossover?

Katto is not the only overrated blogger and social media influencer with no understanding of things politics.

Socialite Bad Black was all over social media and our television sets denouncing the National Resistance Movement and announcing her allegiance to the People Power saying the NRM had a lot of issues.

The problem with politics in Uganda these days is the involvement of people who are not politicians wanting to use the influence of people who are not politicians.

We have gone away from the real issues that affect Ugandans and thus making people popular that don’t deserve to any limelight at all on our communities.

Singer Big Eye in June this year threatened to sue the NRM for Shs270m claiming that in 2011 he was part of Museveni’s campaign trail which contributed to his reelection.

This highlights the problem at hand, even for a party as dominant as the NRM with its dependence on paying or rewarding members of the public for their support instead of cultivating their loyalty through perhaps ideology. I have got to give it to them though, the “influencers”.

They have mastered the art of positioning themselves in such a way that nobody who is interested in politics can miss them.

They first “bash” the president on social media so that he can “buy” them.

Everything and everyone surrounding the president has made it obvious it is about the money, but to what cost?