The ongoing pandemic which is COVID-19 has had many events globally cancelled and instead opt for virtual shows/presentations as people are urged to stay safe and stay home. This years UPPA Awards ceremony was no exception as the winners to its competitions were announced on 15th October in a Facebook live. The event that took place at Net Studios Africa, Kitintale, was hosted by NBS’s investigative journalist Solomon Serwanjja and freelancer photographer Namale Denise.

This year, photographers submitted their work through the Visura platform. The competitions were judged by international photography professionals including Yasuyoshi Chiba (KE/JP), Carielle Doe (LR), Georgina Goodwin (KE), Frédéric Noy (FR), Cynthia Matonhdze (ZIM), Lekgetho Makola (SA), Benjamin Füglister (CH/DE), Sarah Waiswa (UG/KE), Mallory Benedict (US), Uche Okpa-Iroha (NG) and Paul Boates (SA).

The winners received professional level camera equipment from Canon to help them further their respective careers. They also get exposure through the month long exhibition of their work as well as online and in print media and participation in mentorship programs.

The East African Photography Award with a 24-105mm lens Canon EOS RP and lens adapter prize attached to it, is open to citizens of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia. This was won by Kenyan documentary photojournalist Gordon Odhiambo for his story ‘Reinventing and Adapting Through Coronavirus’.

-2nd : Kabir Dhanji (Kenya) for ‘COVID-19 Quarantine, Nairobi’

-3rd : Katumba Badru (Uganda) for ‘Sleeping at the Market’

-HM: Katumba Badru (Uganda) for ‘My Trash, Your Trash’

-HM: Kabir Dhanji (Kenya) for ‘Nairobi DusitD2 Hotel Attack’

The Young Photographers Award winner Ahairwebyona Monica got a Canon EOS 850D kit and she gets to participate in UPPA’s mentorship program.

-2nd : Naibi Turihohabwe

-3rd : Kairu Philip Peter

-HM: Joshua Victor Semaganda

The Uganda Press Photo Awards has many categories and its overall winner was Kuloba Peter for his image ‘Salt Farmer’. He won a professional level Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR with an EF 24-70mm lens along other prizes. Here are the other winners of each category;

News

-1st : Abubaker Lubowa

-2nd : Alex Esagala

-3rd : Stuart Tibaweswa

-HM: Delovie Kwagala

Daily Life

-1st : Ashaba Alex

-2nd : Andrew Katende

-3rd : Richard Sanya

People

-1st : Kuloba Peter Tera

-2nd: Ambrose Watanda

-HM : Hassan Omar Wamwayi

-HM : Evaline Mudondo

Sports

-1st : Richard Sanya

-2nd: Namale Denise

Urban

-1st : Jonas Rayme

-2nd: Doreen Adengo

-3rd : Arnold Mugasha

HM is for Honorable Mention

The Uganda Press Photo Awards celebrate, support and promote photographers in Uganda and wider Africa with the EAPA award. This was our 9th edition and we thank all the participants who submitted their work to our competitions and our recent partner Visura, for availing us a platform for these submissions. Thanks to Canon for the different prizes and all our partners who make these awards possible every other year.

Click link to view winning images and for more information on the 2020 competitions: https://www.ugandapressphoto.org/