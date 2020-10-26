Over 200 families in Kalaki district in Teso sub region have been left homeless after their homes were submerged in floods.

The affected persons are now living with relatives and well wishers. They have appealed to government to relocate them to a better place where they can settle peacefully.

THIS is the situation in Kakura subcounty, one of the four severely hit sub counties in Kalaki district.

Homes and crops have been submerged leaving several families homeless and their livelihood at stake.

Several homes have been abandoned after their houses were submerged by the floods.

Children and mothers are the most affected.

The affected families are also worried about the looming famine following the destruction of their crops.

A team from Uganda Redcross Society reached out to 200 families with non food items including beddings, kitchenware, solar lamps and soap, but this was a drop on an ocean.

The relief agency has also pledged cash relief to enable the affected families cope with the challenges.

The affected families have appealed to government to come to their rescue and relocate them to a safe place where they can have a peaceful stay. This according to them, will provide a lasting solution to the persistent disasters in the area.