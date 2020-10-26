Disgruntled NRM candidates who participated and lost in the recently concluded party primary elections in Bugwere region have trashed the party’s reconciliation meetings saying it’s a wastage of time and resources.

The angry losers say these meetings could have been meaningful if they held them before their nominations as independents.

The reconciliatory team headed by Mr. Dominic Mafwabi Gidudu the national chairman NRM Elders League flanked by colonel Apuuli Brown Patrick the national coordinator social-economic development for older persons have over the weekend been combing the entire district’s of Budaka, Butebo, and Pallisa trying to collect views and to sow seeds of harmony and patriotism among the divided party members.

The irate independents in the region vehemently rejected the plea from the party for them to step down and rally support to the flag bearer’s so as to consolidate party cohesion.

Mr. Samuel Mulomi, the Budaka district chairman who lost to a malwa seller Emanuel Pajje and nearly punched him during the meeting said NRM Organized a saga, not a free and fair election’s.

He said if possible fresh elections be organized.

The members wondered how a party in power for 35 years can fail to organize a secret ballot election and opted for bogus lining up.

Most of the independents proposed that when they emerge victorious in the general election next year they should automatically be given party flags.

Sofiya Muluya chairperson women’s league said President Museveni should fulfill his promises or else he shouldn’t ask why they didn’t vote for him.

“Mr. Gidudu, go and tell Museveni that we Bagwere are tired of his lies, what we need is an affirmative action, we want appointments, we have been loyal to the party but we have been taken for granted as Mzei (Museveni) rewards those who are opposing him.”

Mugoda Richard from Butebo said the youth have lost interest in the party as the president has perpetually lied to meet the youth in Bukedi which he has not despite several reminders.

The youth who participated in the elections accused the president and the party for only facilitating other regions leaving Bukedi out.

Tom Olinga another contestant accused the party of failing to instill discipline and set a basic academic qualification and number of those who should participate in party primaries.

The NRM supporters said the percentages given to the President are cooked as it doesn’t reflect what’s on the ground.

Micheal Okurut the Pallisa district chair who equally lost and came as independent said despite supporting the party 98% the region has been marginalized.

“Ever since the death of Malinga may his soul rest in peace, the region has not got any cabinet minister.”

Now for us independents from this region we have resolved that the President comes to meet us in person before elections, he gives us appointments, the party refunds our money, short of that we can still campaign for him and we shall remain leaning NRM independents.

Reacting to the statements, Mr. Gidudu appealed to the winners and losers to be patriotic regardless of internal differences.

“We as NRM we have come from very far let’s not allow the opposition to exploit our interest wrangles to take our government” adding that the party is moving steadily socially, economically, and politically.

On the independents’ request, Mr. Gidudu said he will forward them to the president but expressed skepticism that the president may not be able to meet the independent in a near future following his busy state scheduled.