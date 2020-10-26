The NRM Southern Africa Chapter has flagged off a team of over 400 members to Uganda to help campaign for President Museveni and all the ruling party flag bearers in the forthcoming elections.

According to Isma Luzige, the NRM Southern Africa Chapter chairperson, the function to flag off the members was presided over by Uganda’s Ambassador to South Africa, Kintu Nyago but also attended by their patron, Philip Kakuru.

He noted the team moving in a fleet of over 43 vehicles will be received in Ugandan by Hajji Abbey Walusimbi, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora affairs who is also the NRM diaspora league chairman.

“The team members will move to all parts of the doing door to door campaigns for President Museveni and all NRM party flag bearers. We will also give out sanitizers, masks and temperature guns as one of the ways to help in fighting the spread of Coronavirus,”Luzige said.

The NRM Southern Africa Chapter chairperson, the members willingly and out of love decides to contribute to the campaigns as the ruling party seeks to get another term into office.

“We are doing this out of the love we have for our national party chairperson, President Museveni and the party at large and thus want it(NRM) stay in power to further the four core principles of Pan Africanism, democracy, social-economic transformation and prosperity,”Luzige noted.

The NRM Southern Africa Chapter is in charge of South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Zimbabwe and Zambia and members last year endorsed President Yoweri Museveni as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2021 elections.

The latest development comes a few days to the nomination of President Museveni by the Electoral Commission on Tuesday, November 2, 2020.