The National Resistance Movement(NRM) has cautioned its party members against the growing habit of holding mass campaign rallies that flaunt the Covid-19 guidelines.

This comes as the party prepares to nominate President Museveni as the party presidential flag bearer on November 2.

While addressing the media on Sunday in Kampala, the NRM national treasurer, Rose Namayanja Nsereko said President Museveni will not hold a rally on the nomination day.

“In compliance to the standard operating procedures,this time we are not going to have a nomination rally. We are just going to have a meeting where we comply with SOPs but at the same time launch our manifesto,”she said.

Namayanja told reporters that the party has already dispatched teams to embark on a nationwide reconciliation tour and pre-presidential nomination meetings in a bid to bring party members who were aggrieved over the September primaries back into the fold.

She intimated to the media that in most parts of the country, the reconciliation meetings have been a success, and hope to wind up the exercise by Wednesday next week.

“I am happy to let you know that we have already achieved some degree of success, even in areas where we expected stiff resistance. Some of the independents have pulled out to back the official flag-bearers especially at parliamentary and local government level. This is a good start for the party ahead of the general election,” Namayanja said.

She commended the NRM fraternity and the party structures for the strong support and unity during these ongoing meetings adding that this is what the party needs to consolidate support and achieve its strategic mission.