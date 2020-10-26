Uganda Breweries Limited has announced new changes in the senior executive team starting November,1, 2020.

According to a statement released by the company, Kagwa who has been the Marketing and Innovations Director at UBL will now be responsible for ensuring the profitable and sustainable growth of the brand under the company after being appointed as the new Corporate Relations Director.

“Juliana has a wealth of experience having held various leadership roles in Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies, ranging from marketing, strategy, commercial and innovation. During her tenure Juliana built a formidable, high-performing team that has now become the highest net exporter of talent in Africa. She has built a reputation for herself in growing both the brand portfolio and her team members in tandem,” UBL said in a statement.

“In the four years of her stewardship, UBL realized the overall premiumization of its portfolio registering double-digit growth annually for Tusker lite, Guinness and the Reserve scotch brands. In the same period, the portfolio registered an all-time high share of voice in the marketplace alongside efficiencies created through her consolidation of media spend.”

Kagwa started her career at Diageo as a Graduate management trainee and has worked in various marketing roles in Uganda and Kenya, including a brief stint as Country Manager for Heineken.

The company has also appointed Emmy Hashakimana as their new Marketing and Innovations Director.

He has previously been the Head of Beer at Uganda Breweries Limited, where he delivered the record-breaking Guinness Smooth launch, and facilitated the COVID-19 response planning and execution; putting in place direct home delivery and new partnerships with the leading e-commerce players.

Hashakimana has also worked as the Head of Innovation Commercialization for Africa Diageo based in London where he was responsible for developing standout commercial innovation plans and seeing them executed in African markets – Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Tanzania and Angola.

Prior to this, Emmy worked with East Africa Breweries as head of Customer Marketing, a position he held for 2 years and 7 months before he was promoted to Projects and Execution Manager.

Uganda Breweries has also appointed Agnes Ssali as Legal Director and Company Secretary to replace Charity Kiyemba Ekudu who held this position for the last seven years.

Ssali joins the UBL team from British American Tobacco Area where she has been serving as Marketing, PRRP and Regulations Counsel for the East African Markets (EAM) Cluster, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Prior to this, she was the Legal Counsel for British American Tobacco Uganda and has also worked as an Associate with Sebalu & Lule Advocates.

She is hailed as one with vast experience in the areas of corporate governance, Commercial Law, Land Transactions, Intellectual Property Management, Regulatory Review, Litigation, Labour and Retirement Benefits.

The new changes at the beer manufacturing company have also seen Eunice Waweru appointed the new Finance and Strategy Director at UBL to replace Doregos Busola who was recently appointed as the group’s head of finance and strategy at East African Breweries Limited.