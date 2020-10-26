Government has warned politicians against the use of abusive language and spreading lies against their opponents during the 2021 campaign period.

The remarks were made by the Minister of information and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba during news conference over the weekend.

“Political campaigns should not be a time for candidates to use abusive language against each other. Candidates are warned against defaming others, telling falsehoods against each other, inciting public disorder, inciting hatred or violence,”said Nabakooba.

Nabakooba called upon all candidates to conduct their campaigns in manner that respects our diversity in culture and political differences.

“My prayer is that these political campaigns will be able to bring us closer together as a country as opposed to separating us,”she said.

Nabakooba said all local government authorities including KCCA have issued guidelines for setting up of campaign posters.

“Campaign posters should not be pinned on road signs; campaign banners should not be hanging on electricity power lines. Campaign posters or any other campaign material should not be used in such a way that endangers the lives of people,”she said.

She urged aspirants to respect the guidelines provided to avoid situations of conflict when campaign posters are pulled down.

“We are also reminded that all candidates have the responsibility of keeping the public safe from COVID-19. Let us endeavour to observe all the guidelines that have been provided by the Electoral Commission,”she urged.