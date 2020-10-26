The Electoral Commission has said that four presidential aspirants have so far had their supporters verified ahead of their nomination next week.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Electoral Commission spokesperson, Paul Bukenya said they had verified supporters for the ruling NRM party’s Yoweri Museveni, Henry Tumukunde, Nancy Linda Nakalembe and Fred Mwesigye , all independents.

“Section 10(b) of the Presidential Elections Act provides that a presidential candidate’s nomination shall be supported by not less than 100 persons who are registered voters from not less than 98 districts which form two-thirds of all the districts of Uganda. The presidential aspirants who have attained verified supporters shall be issued with a certificate of compliance which they will present to the returning office on nomination day,”Bukenya said.

Bobi Wine pending

The Electoral Commission however noted that they are still verifying supporters for a total of 18 candidates ahead of their nomination next week.

Bukenya mentioned National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, Patrick Amuriat(FDC), Gregg Mugisha Muntu(Alliance for National Transformation), Joseph Kabuleta(independent) and Joseph Mabirizi( independent) as some of the presidential aspirants whose supporters have not yet been verified.

The development comes barely a week to next week’s nomination of presidential aspirants.

The Electoral Commission set November 2 and 3,2020, at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds, Kampala as the nomination dates.

The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama last week said access to the nomination venue will be limited so as to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

According to the EC, the aspiring candidate shall be allowed into the nomination venue accompanied by not more than ten persons including the candidate.

“The particulars of persons accompanying the aspirant shall be submitted to the commission in advance. Aspiring candidates have been advised to use only three vehicles for purposes of their nominations and each vehicle should not carry more than four persons, the driver inclusive,”Byabakama said.

He noted that each of the three vehicles shall bear a police sticker.

Byabakama however noted that the incumbent, President Museveni who is also a candidate shall use facilities that are attached to his office in accordance with Section 27(2) of the Presidential Elections Act.

List of 2021 presidential aspirants(Source:EC)