The National Unity Platform (NUP) has officially launched Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s official campaign portrait and warned the Uganda Police against defacing their campaign materials.

A number of posters of presidential and parliamentary aspirants belonging to NUP were pulled down in the past few weeks by police on claims that they were blocking visibility in the city, according to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga.

On Monday, NUP officially released its presidential candidate’s official portrait at their head offices in Kamwokya and urged police to stop pulling down their materials.

While addressing journalists, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said that the portrait will be placed everywhere around the city and across the country because it is within the law.

“We want to warn the police to leave our posters because we are operating within the law. We have seen incidents where our Members of Parliament and presidential candidates posters are pulled down by the police but this should stop,” Ssenyonyi said.

The released portrait has the face of NUP presidential flag bearer Kyagulanyi, clad in a blue suit with the party symbol – the umbrella and this time without a red beret, a popular symbol of the People Power movement that he founded.

Asked why the portrait is without the beret, Ssenyonyi replied, “This is the picture that is going to appear on the ballot paper and we thought it was important for the people to start getting used to it. That is why we didn’t include the red beret.”

Kyagulanyi now joins NRM’s Yoweri Museveni and FDC’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat as the only presidential candidates who have unveiled their official portraits.

According to the Electoral Commission, the presidential candidates will be officially nominated on November 2, and 3, 2020.