The Inspector-General of Police,John Martins Okoth Ochola has recommended Uganda’s long-distance runner, Joshua Cheptegei for promotion in the Uganda Police Force.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the Police Advisory Committee headed by Ochola sat last week and passed a resolution to have the long-distance runner promoted.

“The Police Advisory Committee sat and recommended that Inspector of Police be promoted to the next rank in honor of his exceptional performance,”Enanga said.

Consequently, Cheptegei will now be promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and will have three pips on his flap.

The police spokesperson said two other buildings will be named after Cheptegei at the Police Training School in Kabalye, Masindi district and the force’s high-altitude training facility in Kapchorwa.

“All this is meant to honor him for the excellent performance but also encourage other young runners in the police team to emulate Cheptegei,” Enanga noted.

Earlier this month, the 24- year- old Ugandan long-distance runner broke the long-standing 10,000 metre world record in Valencia.

Posting 26:11.0 at the Turia stadium in Valencia in Spain, Cheptegei ensured he slashed the decade long record held by Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele by six seconds to set a new record.

This was the fourth feat achieved by the 24- year- old Ugandan long-distance runner after breaking the 10km road record in December, the 5km record in February and the 5000m record on August,14 in Monaco.