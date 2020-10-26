The super talented Lydia Jazmine and the singing trio, B2C brought on their magic to perform beyond expected during Club Beatz At Home (#ClubBeatzAtHome) Online Concert Season 3 Episode 5 hosted by our very own, Douglas Lwanga.

Just like they promised, the self-proclaimed Kampala Boyz, B2C served a smashing live performance that left many yearning for more.

Jazmine and B2C trio performed all their hit songs for their fans who were watching live during the Club Pilsener-sponsored show. The concert kicked off on Saturday at 9:15PM hosted by Douglas Lwanga who brought a matchless energy on stage.

B2C trio, during their performance, sent out a strong message urging Africans to stand together in these trying times.

They performed their hit songs including Tokigeza, Wujja, Awo (feat. David Lutalo), Gutamiza (feat. Radio and Weasel), Gutujja (feat. Rema Namakula) and their recent banger Munda.

As they closed their performance, Douglas Lwanga unmasked that the words written on the trio’s shirts; “End Sarz”, “Africa Unite”, and “Spread Peace & Love” were a big statement calling for unity on the continent.