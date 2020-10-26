The Archbishop of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, has asked security agencies to open a new chapter in their relationship with the public as the country heads to 2021 general election.

Lwanga’s remarks followed last week incident where police fired teargas to disperse Buganda Kingdom’s Mbogo Clan members who had convened at the clan’s ancestral ground in Mityana district.

While presiding at 54th Archdiocesan Day Celebration for Kampala, Lwanga said it is time for the police and other security agencies to revise their conduct ahead of the general polls.

“I would like to thank the police for apologising to the church and the Buganda kingdom for their brutal act last week,”he said. Those who asked for forgiveness, we forgave them but much as we forgave the police they must follow the Constitution in order to avoid such incidents in the future,”he said.

Lwanga asked government officials to desist from grabbing the church land adding that past governments had given land to the Catholic Church and ensured that it is protected from grabbers which is not the case today.

He appealed to the government to consider allowing churches with enough spaces like that of Rubaga to increase the number of congregants from the current limit of 70.

“I ask the government to allow us increase the number of worshippers more especially the worshiping places that have enough capacity like this one. As you you can see, the church is almost empty,”he said.

Kampala Archdiocese was created on October 30, 1966.