The senior presidential advisor on Political Affairs, Sumin Nnaabagereka, has cautioned President Museveni against undermining the strength of Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine of unseating him in the 2021 general elections.

Bobi Wine is contesting against President Museveni in the forthcoming elections on the National Unity Platform ticket.

She made the remarks at the launch of the NRM task force dubbed”White Army”in Kampala.

The task force is going to hunt votes for Museveni ahead of the general polls.

She said Museveni should not undermine Bobi Wine’s potential because he has got a strong support base especially from the youth that constitute the biggest percentage of the population.

“Recently I heard someone misguiding the president saying that Bobi Wine has no power to take the leadership of this country. Are you sure that he is weak? Bobi Wine is very strong. Why are you misleading the president?”she asked.

She also said some people close to the president are misinforming him regarding the issues taking place in the country.

“These people give the president wrong information on the development issues in the country. The president needs to be very careful because they are hiding the truth from him,”she noted.

She said Museveni should not be shocked to see Bobi Wine taking over the leadership of this country.

“President should not accept to be deceived. There are many things taking place out here.I repeat it again, Kyagulanyi is very strong and I advise the president not to take him lightly. Most of the youth are on his side. How can you convince me that he is not powerful?”she wondered.

According to Nnaabagereka, there are many things that are not going on well in the country but the president is kept in darkness.