By Sseryazi Herbert

An estimated 200 people in Kayunga district have been left homeless by floods due to heavy rains that have led to an overflow of water from River Sezibwa and Lake Kyoga since August this year.

The affected communities are Ntimba, Kawongo landing site, Bweyale, Namalere in Galiraya sub county Kayunga district.

Roads, gardens, grazing areas and homes have been submerged and dozens of residents have fled their houses to higher ground to escape from the rising water levels that have turned their communities into a lake.

“We do not have houses to stay, we have no where to cultivate from as all our gardens and houses were submerged by water and we don’t have food stuff to eat,” said Damalie Namatovu a resident of Bweyale village.

Another resident said: “We are at risk of deadly snakes that hide in our makeshift homes and crocodiles that are always seen sunbathing alongside near the water bodies. We are also under the threat of diseases like cholera, malaria due to poor hygiene.”

Kalanzi Fenekansi the Bweyale, a local council leader said. “My residents are in bad shape. They need support.”

Kalanzi cried out to the ministry of Disaster Preparedness to provide them with food assistance, health support, emergency shelter and non-food items to enable people cope.