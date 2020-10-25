Organisers have announced this year’s Buzz Teeniez awards will be held on December,13, 2020 as the event celebrates its 14th year.
Speaking on Saturday, Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo also known as Baby Gloria who will be this year’s host of the awards promised an exciting new format for the event.
“We are happy to bring the Pulse lifestyle to Buzz Teenz Awards and we have lined up a lot of stuff to be won,’’ Hellen Kirungi, the MTN Youth Segment Manager said during the launch.
Organisers of the awards also announced that two new categories have been added to this year’s event.
They named the Teenz Fashion star award meant to celebrate that person whose sense of fashion inspires the teens.
“They could be a fellow teenager, music star, politician or even just an Instagram fashionista,” the organisers said.
This year’s awards will also see the Teenz underground rapper awarded.
“This is for that rapper with dope bars. You don’t have to be a Fefe Busi or Fik Fameica. You don’t have to have released a song. This is for the underground up and coming rapper. It’s your chance to breakout. Just record yourself with your phone and share your video with us. More info on our social pages.”
According to the organisers, the winner will get mentored and a free song recorded with Artin Pro but above all, both winners in the two new categories will get 10gn data per month from MTN Pulse.
The nomination process according to the organisers for the 23 award categories has kicked off and the top four most nominated in every category will be revealed on November,11 and voting will start then.
2020 Buzz Teeniez awards categories
Teenz Artist of the Year
Teenz Male Artist
Teenz Female Artist
Teenz Hottest Song Writer
Teenz Under Ground Rapper
Teenz Breakout Artist
Teenz Dancehall Artist/group
Teenz Hottest Song of the Year
Teenz Flyest Video
Teenz Hottest Collabo
Teenz Hottest Hip Hop Song
Teenz Dancehall Song
Teenz Gospel Song
Teenz Hottest Radio Station
Teenz Hottest Radio Program
Teenz TV Station
Teenz Hottest TV Personality
Teenz TV Show
Teenz Fashionista star
Teenz Hottest DJ
Teenz Hottest Audio Producer
Teenz Social Media Star
Teenz Funniest Comedian
