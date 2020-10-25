Organisers have announced this year’s Buzz Teeniez awards will be held on December,13, 2020 as the event celebrates its 14th year.

Speaking on Saturday, Gloria Mulungi Senyonjo also known as Baby Gloria who will be this year’s host of the awards promised an exciting new format for the event.

“We are happy to bring the Pulse lifestyle to Buzz Teenz Awards and we have lined up a lot of stuff to be won,’’ Hellen Kirungi, the MTN Youth Segment Manager said during the launch.

Organisers of the awards also announced that two new categories have been added to this year’s event.

They named the Teenz Fashion star award meant to celebrate that person whose sense of fashion inspires the teens.

“They could be a fellow teenager, music star, politician or even just an Instagram fashionista,” the organisers said.

This year’s awards will also see the Teenz underground rapper awarded.

“This is for that rapper with dope bars. You don’t have to be a Fefe Busi or Fik Fameica. You don’t have to have released a song. This is for the underground up and coming rapper. It’s your chance to breakout. Just record yourself with your phone and share your video with us. More info on our social pages.”

According to the organisers, the winner will get mentored and a free song recorded with Artin Pro but above all, both winners in the two new categories will get 10gn data per month from MTN Pulse.

The nomination process according to the organisers for the 23 award categories has kicked off and the top four most nominated in every category will be revealed on November,11 and voting will start then.

2020 Buzz Teeniez awards categories

Teenz Artist of the Year

Teenz Male Artist

Teenz Female Artist

Teenz Hottest Song Writer

Teenz Under Ground Rapper

Teenz Breakout Artist

Teenz Dancehall Artist/group

Teenz Hottest Song of the Year

Teenz Flyest Video

Teenz Hottest Collabo

Teenz Hottest Hip Hop Song

Teenz Dancehall Song

Teenz Gospel Song

Teenz Hottest Radio Station

Teenz Hottest Radio Program

Teenz TV Station

Teenz Hottest TV Personality

Teenz TV Show

Teenz Fashionista star

Teenz Hottest DJ

Teenz Hottest Audio Producer

Teenz Social Media Star

Teenz Funniest Comedian