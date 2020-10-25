The reconciliation efforts of disgruntled NRM leaning independent aspirants in Bugisu sub region have flopped after the independents declined to pull out of the race for the party flag bearers.

Two reconciliation meetings, the first by the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and the second by the former minister for Lands, Daudi Migereko, ended in futility.

Last week, Migereko led a delegation from the NRM secretariat to reconcile aspirants who decided to run as independents against the flag bearers after losing in the contested NRM primaries.

The meeting, attended by majority of the contestants in the NRM primaries, sought to reconcile the aggrieved parties and chart ways of joining hands to solicit support for the presidential and flag bearers at various levels.

Migereko urged the disgruntled members to pull out of the race adding that there are other opportunities to serve their people and contribute to the party other than fighting over political slots.

He cited his own experience of how to managed loss in an election.

But many of the disgruntled members referred to the move as a joke adding that it is too late to talk about reconciliation. They however agreed to combine efforts to campaign for President Museveni.

Joram Mayatsa, an NRM mobiliser in Bugisu, said the recent party elections are the worst that have ever been conducted by the party.

Migereko said they will continue engaging the disgruntled members ahead of the national elections.

The divisions in NRM ranks in Bugisu is likely to split the vote and give opposition an upper hand.

There is also a possibility of having more independents MP in the 11th parliament.