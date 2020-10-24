The Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, has urged all regional NRM vice chairpersons to engage in dialogue with losers of NRM’s recent primaries and woo them back into the main fold.

He said that Masaka district must work hard and get more Members of Parliament than has been in the present tenure that is coming to an end.

Speaking during the ceremony of handing over NRM documents and flags to the 88 winners of the recently concluded primaries in Masaka Ssekandi hailed visionary leadership of President Yoweri Museveni that he said has transformed the country economically and security wise.

Ssekandi urged the flag bearers to campaign for all NRM candidates without breaking the chain by supporting some and favouring opposition candidates in other positions.

The NRM vice chairman for Buganda region Godfrey Kiwanda said that leadership of the country is not based on biological trends like age and beauty but ideology.

Kiwanda urged candidates of the NRM to arm themselves with information, make thorough research and also ask for guidance in areas where they are less informed.

He said that people who seek leadership must also have some resources to print posters and flyers as they wait for support from the party.

Kiwanda used the occasion to launch a door to door campaign strategy codenamed “Buganda for Museveni” whose sole responsibility is to counter false information that the opposition are using to corrupt the youth into joining their parties.

NRM national director for mobilisation, training and cadre-ship, Mathias Kasamba, warned NRM members against complacency and laxity and urged them to continue canvassing for support for their party.