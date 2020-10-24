Harris International Ltd, bottlers of soft drinks have apologized to Tooro kingdom for erecting an inappropriate billboard in Fort Portal city.

There was outrage on social media on Friday over a billboard erected in Fort Portal with a picture depicting a bottle of soda on top of the royal Karuziika palace.

“First of all, never ever put any luggage on top of our palace. This is a historical and cultural building and you should always respect it. How dare you insert a plastic bottle on top of our palace? At a time the king is working tirelessly to fight plastics with their enormous adverse effect on the environment and you are here putting plastic bottles on top of his palace??!! Are you even being serious,” a statement by Fort Portal city administration read in part.

The soda company was also faulted for using an appropriate word on the billboard and this didn’t augur well with Omukama’s subject.

do you know what “Nitubatangira” means? It means to stop someone or prevent them from doing something! Do you really know the negative consequences of Kutangira abantu from coming to Fort Portal Tourism City? Why didn’t you consult kingdom officials or at least the people of Tooro before doing these grave mistakes?”

The administration of Fort Portal city demanded for a retraction of the billboard and apology to the kingdom.

Company apologises

Following the backlash that the billboard attracted, especially on social media, the soda company bowed to pressure pulled down the billboard before apologizing to Tooro kingdom.

“It has come to our attention that our billboard located at Fort Portal, Lugard road opposite Stanbic bank didn’t meet the public expectations of our company hence caused the feeling of no respect to the people of Fort Portal tourism city and Tooro kingdom at large. We sincerely regret the spelling mistake on the billboard,” Harris International said in the statement.

The soda company said the billboard was not intended to demean the kingdom and the people of Tooro and that it was done in good faith.

“We would also like to rectify that the Lavita bottle ‘at the back’ of the billboard concept meant to exhibit our willingness to support the tourism city within the Tooro kingdom. In respect and honor of our relationship with the people of Fort Portal tourism city and Tooro kingdom at large, we have pulled down the billboard.”

“We once again apologise to all Ugandans especially the people and well-wishers of Tooro kingdom upon this deviation and pledge to ensure the same never happens again.”

Similar incidents

Last year, telecom giants, MTN Uganda were forced to apologise and pull down a billboard which had been erected in Soroti town over an inappropriate word in Ateso language on the billboard.