A man in Omoro District in Northern Uganda has been detained for allegedly killing his wife after accusing her of having a love affair with another man.

Aswa region police spokesperson, Jimmy Patrick Okema said on Friday that the incident happened when Kenneth Ogwang axed his wife, Betty Okello with whom he was staying in Alito in Kole district but moved to Omuny-Jobi village, Binya parish, Odek subcounty in Omoro district to farm on October,14,2020.

“Information got from the LCI chairman of the area Julius Akwokena Okello indicated that the couple had prolonged domestic issues before coming to this village. That they were also in Orapwoyo in Odek sub-county and Ogwang was accusing his wife for loving an unknown Muganda man, a charcoal burner,” Okema said in a statement.

According to the regional police mouthpiece, Ogwang later reported himself to the Omoro Central Police Station after killing his wife.

“A team of police officers visited the scene and the body was taken to Gulu regional referral hospital’s mortuary for postmortem whereas the suspect who is in custody will be charged with murder,”Okema said.

Cases of domestic violence and spouses killing their lovers are on the rise in the country.

In August 2020, Simon Shimanya, a teacher by profession hit Violet Kakai, 35, a nurse at IHK several times on the head with an axe to kill her in the climax of a longstanding domestic wrangle in an incident that took place at the couple’s home in Bbumbu –Kiteezi, Wakiso District.