The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Ochola on Friday apologised to the head of the Mbogo clan for police’s behaviour last week when it violently broke up a clan meeting in Mugulu village, in Singo.

Ochola’s message was delivered by the police’s Chief Political Commissar, Asan Kasingye while meeting with members of the clan.

He acknowledged that there was an operational lapse which led to the use of teargas that spread and impacted on the congregation and the public.

He extended further apologies in addition to the earlier ones made regarding this regrettable incident.

He applauded the head of the Mbogo Clan, Gajuule Kayiira Kasibante, for his resilient and steadfast leadership during this disruptive incident by the territorial Police.

Ochola requested all leaders to always involve the police in programmes such as these for better coordination during this Covid-19 pandemic in order to mitigate the risks of transmission within the public.